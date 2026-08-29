Watch Wild Vids of Fake 49ers Player Pitching Woman 'NFL Wife' Lifestyle

A 20-year-old San Diego State student says the alleged fake 49ers player tried sweeping her into an "NFL wife" lifestyle ... until she started checking his story, TMZ has learned.

The student tells TMZ ... she met Daejon Love at Cheetahs strip club in San Diego in April, where he told her he played in the NFL. She says Love kept reaching out afterward ... talking Lamborghinis, NFL training and even asking how much she paid in bills, implying he could take care of them.

Play video content Video: Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Claims To Own Multiple Homes in California TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained exclusive video of Love from around that time ... including clips of him talking on camera and flashing the kind of lifestyle she says helped sell his NFL story.

The woman eventually agreed to meet him, and Love sent an Uber -- though she says he claimed it couldn't take her to his actual home because he was “high profile.”

Instead, she says she arrived at an Airbnb in El Cajon, where his alleged accomplice Taylor Chan was also waiting.

That's when Love allegedly pitched her on free NFL games, G-Wagons, expensive jewelry, multiple homes and financial support ... essentially an "NFL wife" lifestyle. She says he also suggested a sexual relationship would come with it.

Play video content Video: Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Flexes Jewelry In Video Sent To College Student TMZ.com

The student says Love told her he's "super wealthy," showed her what appeared to be huge financial accounts and floated an investment opportunity ... but seemingly backed off once he realized she was a college student without much money to invest.

After leaving, she says she started digging into his story -- checking his Instagram, Googling him and eventually finding Reddit threads accusing him of scamming women.

She says she cut him off immediately.

The student tells TMZ she never reported Love to the feds and doesn't plan to ... because she says she never actually lost any money to him.