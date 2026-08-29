'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard's Accuser Admits Fraud in Fake Twins Saga

Former "Bachelor" star Clayton Echard is finally getting some vindication ... because the woman who falsely claimed she was pregnant with his twins has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Laura Owens pleaded guilty Friday to four felonies tied to fake pregnancy claims involving Echard and another man, according to The Arizona Republic.

Owens admitted to two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of perjury and one count of taking another person's identity.

The saga began in 2023, when Owens claimed Echard got her pregnant with twins and filed a paternity case seeking child support.

Clayton denied he was the father ... and Owens later said she'd suffered a miscarriage.

But the case didn't end there ... a judge later found Owens repeatedly lied during the proceedings and referred the matter to prosecutors ... who accused her of fabricating evidence to back up her pregnancy claims.

Prosecutors say Clayton wasn't her only alleged target ... claiming Owens made similar false pregnancy claims involving another man she dated in 2021.

Owens was ultimately hit with 14 felony charges ... but under her plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 10.

She could still wind up behind bars ... one fraud count leaves sentencing up to the judge, while the other three call for probation.