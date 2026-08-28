'RHOSLC' Alum Jen Shah Finishes Federal Sentence In Fraud Case

Jen Shah is officially done serving her federal prison sentence … and the former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star says she's ready to start a new chapter.

Jen told The Hollywood Reporter that Friday marks the official end of her sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

She says ... "I made decisions that had serious consequences, and I accept those consequences."

Jen also says she's spent years reflecting on the people she trusted, the red flags she ignored and the moments when she should have listened to her instincts.

As we reported, Jen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2022 and was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars in early 2023. Her sentence was later reduced, and she was released from prison in December before finishing out the remainder in home confinement.

Jen's legal drama played out on Seasons 2 and 3 of 'RHOSLC' after prosecutors accused her of helping run a scheme that targeted hundreds of people, many over the age of 55.

Now, Jen says she isn't looking to relitigate her past but is focused on the future, saying she finally has "my voice back and the freedom to decide what that next chapter looks like."

The timing is especially meaningful for Jen and her husband, Sharrieff "Coach" Shah ... the two also celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this week.