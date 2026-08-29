Spencer Pratt Compares Lindsay Clancy to Pit Bull That Kills a Child

Spencer Pratt is comparing Lindsay Clancy to a pit bull that kills a kid ... saying some impulses should get you removed from society for good.

Spencer weighed in on X Saturday ... reacting directly to the Clancy case as jurors continue weighing whether she should be held criminally responsible for killing her three children.

The former 'Hills' star wrote ... "When a pit bull kills a kid, we exterminate them," arguing the animal may not understand why it acted but still can't be trusted afterward.

Spencer says the same logic applies here ... writing that if someone has an impulse that causes them to kill their kids, they "need to be removed from society."

He went even further, saying if you kill your children, "your life is over anyway" ... and arguing Clancy should be locked away forever.

As TMZ reported ... Clancy is accused of strangling her three children -- Cora, Dawson and Callan -- inside their Massachusetts home in January 2023.

Her defense has argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors, meanwhile, say she knew what she was doing and planned the attacks.

After more than 20 days of testimony, the case is now in the jury's hands.