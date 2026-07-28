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Tom Holland Gets Flustered When Kid Grills Him About Marrying Zendaya

Tom Holland Flustered When Kid Asks If He's Married

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty / Celebrity Substitute Composite

Leave it to a classroom full of kids to ask Tom Holland the hard-hitting questions ... like whether or not he and Zendaya have tied the knot.

Tom stopped by "Celebrity Substitute" and was grilled by a group of New York schoolchildren ... with the actor dodging questions and catching strays.

One kid asked him point-blank if he and Zendaya were married ... and Tom was more flustered than a 'Spider-Man' fight scene.

Tom's fighting for his life in this interview ... and while we wish the kid would've pressed a little more to get the scoop, we gotta hand it to Victor ... not bad for a young journalist-in-training!!!

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Getty

This is just the latest hint that Tom and Zendaya quietly got married.

During a recent premiere in Mexico City for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the actress turned down a pap's marriage proposal, saying "you're too late."

You don't need media training to crack that code ... if that's not confirmation that she's Tom's wife, we don't know what is!

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