Spider-Man Returns: Your Friendly Neighborhood Shopping Guide

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Spider-Man is swinging back into theaters this week … and there's no better time to show some love for everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood superhero.

If you're looking for ways to bring a little extra Peter Parker into your everyday life before the premiere of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," we've got you covered with Spider-Man merch that'll have your Spidey senses tingling.

From tees to web-slinging collectors items, these picks are sure to save the day.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Slinging webs all day can make a person thirsty. Rehydrate with the help of this Owala x Spider-Man FreeSip Water Bottle.

With a small nod to one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes, this 24 oz. stainless steel bottle also allows you to drink two ways … hold it upright to sip through the built-in straw or tilt back to swig through the wide-mouth opening.

Plus, it's got a leak-proof lid … meaning you can swing through the city without worrying about spills.

Bring Spider-Man to life with this LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Hero Figure toy building set.

With over 800 pieces, this Marvel collectible is great for fans of almost all ages. You can put Spider-Man together with the help of easy-to-follow digital instructions and then play or display.

At 14.5 inches tall, and with 24 points of articulation, he's fully posable right down to the individually movable fingers … meaning there's endless possibilities to play out web-slinging movie scenes, create imaginative adventures or craft dynamic displays.

The release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" calls for a brand new tee.

This Spider-Man: Brand New Day T-Shirt is the perfect fit whether you're checking out the midnight showing or just want everyone to know you’ve seen the new flick.

Featuring a graphic of Spider-Man swinging above the city, this is the perfect tee for any Marvel fan.

Unleash your inner hero with this vintage-inspired Spider-Man Marvel Comics T-Shirt.

Featuring the legendary web-slinger in action, this tee pays tribute to Spidey's comic book beginnings.

Available in a variety of sizes, anyone can find their perfect fit, whether they like their tees to be form-fitting or oversized.

Get in on the action with this Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask.

Whether you want to put it on display or wear it as a part of a Spidey costume, this 1:1 scale reproduction of Spider-Man's mask in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" movie truly brings your superhero dreams to life.

And with remote controlled expressive eye movements, this mask is unlike anything you've ever seen before.

Say goodbye to basic action figures and hello to this Marvel Legends Maximum Series Spider-Man.

This Marvel collectible is ready for action with over 35 points of dynamic articulation … meaning your display shelf is ready for Spidey's webslinging poses or battling deadly foes.

And with 20 accessories, including 10 alternate hands, 2 heads and web lines, the possibilities are limitless.

Get your little ones in on the Spidey fun.

This Marvel Spider-Man 3D Kid's Hat is the perfect accessory for young Marvel fans, crafted for kids age three to nine.

Featuring a bold, embroidered replica of Spidey’s mask, this cap will have your kids ready to sling some webs and save the day.

Keep Spider-Man by your side with this Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Squishmallow.

Based on the hit Disney Junior animated series, this super soft plush is meant for fans young and old.

So whether you're shopping for a little Marvel fan or are just a big fan of plushes, this super cute Squishmallow will always be there for a hug.

If you're up to date on the Spider-Man multiverse, you’re gonna want to see this Jay Franco Spider-Noir Throw Blanket.

Whether you're curled up in bed to watch the new Amazon Prime series or are replaying "Spider-Man: Homecoming" for the millionth time, this blanket will keep you cozy during your late night binge watching sessions.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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