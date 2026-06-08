Shop Epic Timepieces Inspired by Marvel and DC Heroes

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Sure, superhero costumes may be cool but you can't exactly step out in public in a Spidey suit.

The next best thing? Probably a high tech watch inspired by your favorite hero. From Captain America to Thor, we've rounded up the coolest timepieces inspired by Marvel and DC's most heroic figures. After all, not every superhero accessory needs to shoot webs or summon lightning.

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Avengers fans, assemble! If you’re all about Marvel, you’ll love this Citizen Avengers Legacy Watch.

Featuring a black dial that strikingly showcases the iconic “A” logo in stainless steel as well as concentric circles that appear to be in motion, this timepiece is a subtle nod to your favorite elite team of superheroes.

Plus it’s sustainably powered by any light thanks to Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.

Our Spidey senses are tingling … and they’re telling us that you need this Citizen Spider-Man Watch.

This showstopping timepiece features Spider-Man’s iconic web and logo designs in bold blue and red hues that stand out while housed in its stainless steel case.

It uses Eco-Drive technology and includes advanced features like the 1/5 second chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour time and a tachymeter that measures speed based on time traveled over a distance.

This Gold Tone Avengers watch looks worthy of one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!

The iconic Avengers logo is tastefully integrated into the black patterned dial and features a black ion plated steel case with gold tone accents. The mineral crystal and 100 meter water resistance makes it a robust timepiece that can handle most things thrown your way -- a requirement for any superhero EDC.

It also features Citizen's Eco-Drive, meaning you won't need a battery ... ever. It uses light, any light, to power it's movement.

You'll find yourself worthy of wielding the mighty Mjolnir with this Citizen Thor Watch!

For fans of the God of Thunder, this Marvel-inspired timepiece features luminous hammer head hour markers and dynamic lightning bolts that dart through the center of the dial.

The back also showcases a nod to the Norse God with the words, “Find Your Power,” engraved around an etching of a hammer enclosed by lightning bolts.

Take it back to Marvel’s first Avenger with this Citizen Captain America Forever Watch.

With a military-inspired black dial that features his iconic Vibranium alloy shield, it serves as a symbol of his strength.

The stainless steel case and dark gray Cordura nylon cuff band are built to last and can handle whatever comes your way. Plus, the case back showcases the Captain America logo to remind you that freedom is always worth fighting for.

A watch Iron Man, himself, would wear.

This bold gold-tone Citizen Tony Stark Watch is basically powered by his iconic Arc Reactor … okay, well it might actually just be Eco-Drive but it is sustainably illuminated by any light source, no battery needed.

The dial features an outline of everyone’s favorite armored Avenger with luminous detailing that highlights his hand and eyes.

Is that the Bat Signal? No, it’s just the Seiko SSK003 Watch. This GMT watch is often referred to by enthusiasts as "the Batman."

With its unique black and blue rotating bezel, it's reminiscent of the iconic superhero’s legendary Batsuit.

It features standout bright red GMT hand and a generous layer of Lumibrite to ensure legibility in low light conditions. It’s fitting for a superhero, no matter where the night takes them.

Just when you think you've collected every single piece of Batman merch … there's more.

This Batman Money Clip is guaranteed to be something even the biggest DC Comics fans don’t own.

Whether you’re carrying cash or cards, this money clip is a cool way to keep it handy. Just be sure to be on the lookout for Gotham City bandits!

Celebrate six decades of Avengers with this Citizen Avengers 60th Anniversary Boxed Set. These limited edition items include a watch and pin set from the brand’s Marvel's Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest collection. The watch dial features members of the unparalleled team … from Iron Man to the Hulk, Captain America, Thor and more. And with two pins to show off your fandom in other ways, this set is not to be missed.

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