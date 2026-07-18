Comic-Con Starts Here: Super-Fan Must-Haves on Amazon

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Comic-Con is the perfect excuse for Marvel fans to go all in.

Whether you're heading to San Diego, watching the biggest announcements from home or just looking to add a little superhero energy to your everyday routine, these Amazon finds are ready for the spotlight.

From Spider-Man masks and LEGO collector sets to Avengers tees, watches, water bottles and even Marvel golf balls, these picks are made for fans who want to assemble their cart before the weekend begins.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Staying hydrated at Comic-Con is basically a superhero-level task, and this Owala Marvel FreeSip Water Bottle makes it a lot easier.

The insulated stainless steel design helps keep drinks cold, while the FreeSip lid lets you sip through the straw or tilt it back for bigger gulps.

With a Marvel-inspired design, it's a practical fan find that actually earns a spot in your bag.

This Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask is made for fans who want to take their Marvel moment beyond a basic T-shirt. Inspired by "Spider-Man: Homecoming", the mask features moving eye expressions that bring the web-slinger energy to life.

It's a fun collectible, costume piece or display item for anyone whose Spidey senses are already tingling before Comic-Con.

The LEGO Marvel Iron Man MK4 Bust is a collector-friendly build that feels made for display. Designed for adults, this set lets Marvel fans recreate one of Tony Stark's most iconic suits in detailed LEGO form.

It's the kind of Comic-Con season pick that gives you something to build now and show off long after the weekend is over.

The LEGO Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier is a major pick for fans who like their merch with a little more wow factor. This build brings one of Marvel's most recognizable pieces of tech into your home in LEGO form.

It's detailed, display-worthy and perfect for anyone who wants their collection to feel a little more heroic.

The Marvel Avengers Ultimate Protectors Pack is an easy win for younger fans or anyone building out their superhero lineup.

With multiple Avengers figures included, it gives kids plenty of characters to play with right out of the box. It's a fun giftable pick for Comic-Con season, especially for fans who want the whole team ready for action.

Sometimes the easiest way to show your fandom is with a classic logo tee. This Marvel Avengers A Logo T-Shirt keeps it simple with a bold design that fans can wear to conventions, movie nights or everyday errands.

It's an easy closet staple for anyone who wants to rep the Avengers without going full costume.

The adidas Marvel Avengers T-Shirt Set brings superhero style to everyday kids' outfits.

With sporty designs and Avengers graphics, these shirts are easy for kids to wear to school, parties, movie nights or Comic-Con-inspired events.

They're fun without feeling too costume-y, which makes them a solid pick for young Marvel fans.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Classic Avengers Marvel Watch is a more elevated way to show off your fandom.

Instead of feeling like a costume accessory, this watch adds a subtle Avengers touch to a polished everyday piece.

Powered by light, it's a sharp pick for Marvel fans who want something collectible but still wearable.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Marvel Spider-Man Watch is perfect for fans who want their love for Spidey to feel a little more grown-up.

It blends classic watch styling with Spider-Man-inspired details, making it easy to wear beyond Comic-Con weekend. It’s a sleek collectible for anyone who wants a Marvel piece that does more than sit on a shelf.

These Volvik Marvel Avengers Golf Balls bring superhero energy to the course. Featuring Avengers designs, they're a fun pick for golfers who want their game to feel a little more Marvel-coded.

Whether they're being used for an actual round or gifted to a fan who loves both sports and superheroes, they add a playful twist to a classic golf essential.

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