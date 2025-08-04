Pop Culture LEGO: From Mario Kart to Star Wars

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're a LEGO fanatic, you'll wanna stick around! ... And if you're not, that's lame, but we can help you fix that!

LEGO is always giving its fans and customers iconic sets to build. Look below at some of the coolest pop culture sets you can get your hands on!

The magical castle setting can be yours, with this 2,916-piece set that measures over 20.5 inches high, 12.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep ... with the spinning dance floor, removable grand staircase, enchanted rose chamber, and hidden storage throughout! ... And "Be Our Guest" when recreating iconic movie moments with LEGO versions of Belle, the Beast, Gaston, LeFou, Maurice, Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumière, Cogsworth, and Fifi!

Take yourself to the Shire with this LEGO Icons The Lord of The Rings: The Shire Building Set!

A Wizard is never late ... But you will be if you take too long getting this LEGO set! You get a Hobbit Hole, stalls, carriages, trees, and all the smalltown accessories of The Shire. Celebrate Bilbo Baggins 111th Birthday with LEGO versions of him, Frodo, Gandalf, Samwise Gamgee, Rosie Cotton, and a handful of other Hobbits ready for the party.

Just beware that Merry and Pippin might accidentally set off a firework that takes the form of a flaming dragon!

Bullet Bill yourself to first place when you're racing to get this LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart kit!

This 1,972-piece set is here to help you craft Mario driving in his iconic kart from Mario Kart! The completed display model measures about 8.5 inches high, 12.5 inches long, and 7.5 inches wide ... And don't worry it comes Blue Shell free so nothing should blow up your project!

Hopping into the next deal, check out this LEGO Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jr.!

This set has 613 pieces with our favorite jumping lamp, Luxo, featured alongside the Pixar ball that always seems to illuminate his curiosity! ... See what we did there?

But that's not all, the Pixar ball has a special feature where it contains hidden references to classic Disney Pixar movies like Up, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, and Finding Nemo! ... So, shine some light into your Pixar fandom with this kit!

You want a six-foot turkey? ... Okay, it doesn't sound so exciting when we say it like that, but what we're alluding to is this spectacular LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex kit!

Okay it's still a little smaller than a six-foot turkey since it stands at about 12.5 inches high when completed. But, that doesn't mean you don't want to get your hands on this 3,145-piece kit that really shows your fandom towards the iconic Dino-centric franchise!

So take a little bit of Jurassic Park home with you ... we guarantee it'll be easier and safer than when Dennis tried to do it in the first movie.

Best way to show the undead that you're an admirer is to show them that you bought the LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House!

With this set, you can build the iconic home from the Twilight movie saga! ... Relive the fantasy adventures of Bella and the Cullen clan with mini-figures of Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, with his signature sparkling skin, Jacob, who has both a human and Werewolf form in this set, and others such as Carlisle, Alice, Charlie, and Rosalie!

Whether you want to be part of the pack or a member of the brood, all you need is in this set!

If you're traveling to a galaxy far, far away ... You'll want to bring back a souvenir like this LEGO Star Wars at-ST Walker!

This set, when completed, is a 1,513-piece, 14.5 inch high, 8.5 inch long, and 8.5 inch wide replica of the walkers you'd recognize from the battles in Hoth or Endor. Guess the Empire will think you're a fan of there's if they raid your house and see this walker in your room ... Just don't go blasting Ewoks cause we all know how that ended.

If you worship LEGOs, if you live for LEGOs ... Get some help first, but your obsession might encourage you to get LEGO Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car Toy!

Cruella's car measures over 2.5 inches high, 10 inches long, and 3 inches wide ... It comes with a LEGO Cruella figure, and a cute little Dalmatian puppy too! ... And if you're as crazy as good ol' Cruella, maybe you'll consider buying this set a whole 101 times!

While it is well before Christmas and Halloween, that doesn't mean you need to refrain from buying this LEGO Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas set!

The model of Jack Skellington's house in this 2,193-piece model kit measures over 10.5 inches high, 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep ... And it's not the only building in this kit! It also contains the Spiral Hill on which Jack makes his revelations about Christmas, a large, yellow Moon, LEGO undead characters, a Santa Claus, a town hall, graveyard, and a bunch of other little details to enjoy!

The thing is ... I have Iron Man - is what you're gonna say when you get this LEGO Marvel Iron Man MK4 Bust!

What better way to immortalize the iconic Marvel hero than to purchase and craft the neat bust of Tony Stark's famous suit! The completed bust measures over 6.5 inches high, 6.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep! And it even comes with a little LEGO version of Iron Man too!

If this 436-piece set is giving you any trouble, just remember that Tony Stark was able to build this in a cave with a bunch of scraps!