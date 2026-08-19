PGA Star Sam Burns Thrilled LeBron James Diving Headfirst Into Golf

Play video content Video: PGA Star Sam Burns Thrilled to See LeBron James Diving Headfirst Into Golf TMZSports.com

LeBron James is taking his talents to the links -- and PGA Tour star Sam Burns is all for it!

TMZ Sports spoke to one of the Tour's top-ranked golfers Tuesday morning from a golf event in St. Louis (more on that in a minute), and Burns said he was thrilled to see the NBA legend jumping into the sport, which he thinks will provide a major boost thanks to King James' global reach.

"I think as a fan of golf, I mean, to have LeBron James be a supporter and obviously growing the game is great," Burns told us.

"He has such an impact on so many people around the world. So it's great for our sport. It's great for what he's doing for it. And we're happy to see him out there enjoying some golf."

How about playing with Bron?

“Oh, yeah. I’d love to!”

Of course, the hoops icon just launched a YouTube golf channel, and the first video is already a smash hit.

In the clip, which has racked up more than 2 million views on YT, James tees it up in Scotland with his 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship crew, including JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, and Kevin Love. It doesn't take long to recognize LeBron is already hooked.

We'll see if Sam and LeBron meet up on the links.