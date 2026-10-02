Chris Jericho Announces First Live AEW Collision From Cruise Ship

Play video content Video: AEW ‘Collision’ Is Setting Sail With Chris Jericho TMZSports.com

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho is taking AEW to the high seas ... announcing the first-ever live episode of “AEW Collision” from a cruise ship.

Jericho revealed the historic news during an exclusive appearance on TMZ’s “Inside the Ring” podcast ... telling us the special broadcast will take place during the seventh annual Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

“We are, for the first time ever, doing a live episode of ‘Collision’ from the boat itself,” Jericho said.

The live episode will take place Saturday, November 7 ... with “Collision” airing directly from the Norwegian Jewel while the ship is docked before departing for Bimini.

Jericho says pulling off the broadcast required figuring out the satellite connection, Wi-Fi, generators and thousands of feet of cable needed to produce a live AEW show from a cruise ship.

“Lots of logistics, lots of bells and whistles, lots of things we had to figure out,” he said. “But we made it work. And it’s the first time ever.”

AEW has continued pushing the boundaries with its event locations ... from Fairway to Hell at the SoFi Center’s indoor golf venue to Brawl in the Ballpark at Target Field in Minnesota, and now the first-ever live “Collision” from a cruise ship.

Jericho says fans can expect an all-star lineup ... because the wrestlers appearing on “Collision” will already be on the ship.

“Whoever Tony books that night for ‘Collision’ will be on the boat,” he said. “The cruise is going to start off with an actual all-star ‘Collision’ lineup.”

The cruise lineup already includes Kofi and Austin Creed, Jeff and Matt Hardy, Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, Harley Cameron and more.

The event will also feature Fozzy, Brad Williams, MicroMania, live podcasts, paranormal experiences and men’s and women’s Oceanic tournaments.

Jericho also revealed this year’s cruise will pay tribute to PAC ... the longtime AEW star and former WWE wrestler who performed as Neville. PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, passed away at 40 this past weekend.

Jericho says the cruise has become a one-of-a-kind experience ... and revealed he even has a patent for the way the wrestling ring is secured to the ship’s deck.

The boat is already 81% full ... but tickets are still available for the November 7-11 sailing from Miami to Bimini.