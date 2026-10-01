Spike Lee Gets Into Heated Altercation With Another Man At Yankee Stadium on Video

Goes Off On Man At Yankee Stadium ...

Spike Lee is usually pretty chill ... but the famous movie director lost his cool in a big way at Yankee Stadium ... and it was all caught on video.

iHeartRadio Host Andy Slater posted a video to X showing Spike getting into a heated altercation with some dude while dining at the Legends Suite before the Yankees postseason matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

JUST NOW: Spike Lee has to be held back from going after a fan while dining pregame at Yankee Stadium.



The fan was filming Spike eating and asked him how he felt about Palestine, according to people closer to them at the table. pic.twitter.com/Lg1vFtiRed @AndySlater

Spike needed to be held back during the tense exchange ... and Spike looks absolutely livid.

Slater claims the man started filming Spike while asking him how he felt about Palestine ... and that's when things went awry.

We've reached out to Spike's reps and Yankee Stadium to get more info ... so far no word back.