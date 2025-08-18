Spike Lee's ESPN Kaepernick Doc NOT Scrapped Over Pressure From NFL

Spike Lee's documentary on Colin Kaepernick was scrapped, but the decision had NOTHING to do with pressure from the NFL, ESPN's longtime business partner, sources tell TMZ Sports.

The news initially broke over the weekend when the award-winning filmmaker was asked about the project while walking a red carpet, saying, "It's not coming out. That's all I can tell you."

Soon after, Lee and the network released a joint statement, citing "certain creative differences" as the reason for cutting bait.

Many fans translated that to mean ESPN was pressured to kill the project by the NFL -- and ultimately gave in to their broadcast partners' concerns.

But, our sources tell us that isn't the case ... insisting the National Football League had absolutely nothing to do with the cancellation.

In other words, the NFL didn't bury the show.

Of course, ESPN and the league have been in business for years. They've broadcast games since the mid-80s, and have been the home of Monday Night Football since 2006.

Earlier this month, the NFL acquired a 10% stake in ESPN in a deal that'll see RedZone air on the network's airwaves.

As for when the decision was made, we also learned that while it just became public last weekend, it was actually decided last summer -- a full year ago.

The multi-part series was initially announced in mid-2020. Production began in 2022, and while the project's title was never officially locked in, Lee told The Washington Post it'd tentatively be called, Da Saga of Colin Kaepernick.

The show was going to examine Kaepernick's pro football career and his controversial protest during the national anthem over racial injustice.

It's unclear if Spike will now look to make and air the production elsewhere.