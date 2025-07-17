Nessa Diab Clarifes She & Colin Kaepernick Are Married in Anti-Roc Nation Rant

Play video content Instagram/@nessnitty

Nicki Minaj has a newfound ally in her crusade against Roc Nation ... Nessa Diab, who wants everyone to address her by her proper title: Mrs. Colin Kaepernick!!!

The veteran Hot 97 host invited all challengers on Thursday when she unfolded her grand revelation that there hadn't been enough digging into her personal life over the years.

She and Kaep welcomed a child back in 2022 but no details about a marriage have hit the net -- until today.

Nessa says she's standing by Nicki because she and Colin suffered behind the same Roc Nation smear campaign the Queen of Rap is currently railing about.

Oh they sleep claiming they woke. Even Desiree Perez didn’t know what was about to happen. Oh they’ll all know soon. Don’t mind the ego. That’s all fluff from very little insecure souls who are shriveling up inside https://t.co/m25Cx8EOeH — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 17, 2025 @NICKIMINAJ

As of an hour ago, Nicki is still busy giving Roc Nation a piece of her mind ... doesn't look like that hate train is slowing down anytime soon, either.

It would appear the Kaepernick household blames Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez for helping blackball Colin from the league as her org rose to power in the NFL ... fans think Nessa is simply scapegoating.