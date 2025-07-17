Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nessa Diab Clarifes She & Colin Kaepernick Are Married in Anti-Roc Nation Rant

Nessa Diab Kaep & I Are Married ... Do Your Research!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
GET IT RIGHT PEOPLE!!!
Nicki Minaj has a newfound ally in her crusade against Roc Nation ... Nessa Diab, who wants everyone to address her by her proper title: Mrs. Colin Kaepernick!!!

The veteran Hot 97 host invited all challengers on Thursday when she unfolded her grand revelation that there hadn't been enough digging into her personal life over the years.

colin kaepernick nessa sub getty swipe 2
She and Kaep welcomed a child back in 2022 but no details about a marriage have hit the net -- until today.

Nessa says she's standing by Nicki because she and Colin suffered behind the same Roc Nation smear campaign the Queen of Rap is currently railing about.

As of an hour ago, Nicki is still busy giving Roc Nation a piece of her mind ... doesn't look like that hate train is slowing down anytime soon, either.

It would appear the Kaepernick household blames Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez for helping blackball Colin from the league as her org rose to power in the NFL ... fans think Nessa is simply scapegoating.

colin kaepernick nessa sub getty swipe
At any rate, happy belated nuptials to the Kaepernicks!!!

