Jim Harbaugh Offered Colin Kaepernick Coaching Job

If Colin Kaepernick wants back in the NFL, Jim Harbaugh's giving him the chance ... although it ain't to play quarterback!

The Los Angeles Chargers new head man recently revealed to USA Today he actually extended an offer to Kap to join the Bolts' coaching staff.

The 60-year-old told the outlet he made the offer to the former signal-caller earlier this year ... and said Kaepernick appeared interested.

"We talked a little bit about it,” Harbaugh admitted. “He's considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me."

So far, Harbaugh says Kap has yet to tell him one way or the other ... but the ole ball coach said he felt the 36-year-old would be "tremendous" in the role if he were to take it.

It's, of course, not a random pairing ... Harbaugh knows Kaepernick as well as anyone -- he was actually the coach who picked the QB to the Niners in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The two logged a ton of victories together in San Francisco in the ensuing years -- and nearly won a Super Bowl. Harbaugh told USA Today Kaepernick was "one of my favorite players that I've ever coached."

Doesn't seem like Harbaugh's offer has an expiration date ... which is clearly good news for Kaepernick, because he just told Sky Sports News this month he still would like to play in the NFL.