Spike Lee Says Denzel Washington Not at End of Career, Plenty More to Come

He Got Game, He's Not Out of Time!!!

Spike Lee's not buying into Denzel Washington's retirement talk -- in fact, he’s calling BS, insisting the legend’s got way more to give!

We caught up with the legendary director at the L.A. premiere of his new crime thriller "Highest 2 Lowest" on Monday, and he made it clear -- his lead actor Denzel's not done yet, and personally, he hopes they team up for another flick before he even thinks about retiring!

A source close to the 70-year-old Washington also tells TMZ Denzel's got a full slate of projects ahead ... so yeah, we're gonna be seeing plenty more of him!

Denzel hasn’t made any retirement speeches, but the rumors started flying last year when he hinted at being pickier with roles -- but clearly he was just playing it smart and thinking ahead.

He also rattled off a bunch of roles he’s tackling before he throws in the towel, and said Ryan Coogler’s got a part for him in "Black Panther 3" -- though, nothing’s been confirmed yet.

