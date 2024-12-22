Denzel Washington Receives Baptism, Minister’s License Ahead of Christmas

Play video content kellytemplecogic.org

Denzel Washington has taken a big step in cementing his faith ... the Oscar winner has recently been baptized and received his minister's license.

Check it out ... the Hollywood star was baptized at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in New York City on Saturday. Dressed in a white robe and burgundy stole adorned with crosses, DW kept his head low as spiritual leaders dunked him into the baptismal water.

Alongside his certificate of baptism, the actor also received his ministry license, which would seemingly designate Denzel with the ability to perform ministerial duties.

In fact, while being presented with his new certificates, his minister told the crowd that Denzel was being recognized as "a member of the clergy of the Churches of God in Christ Worldwide."

Pauletta Washington, Denzel's wife of 41 years, appeared to be in the crowd to support the actor as he embarked on this new spiritual chapter. She was spotted filming the ceremony from her front row seat in the congregation.

Denzel isn't the first celebrity to undergo a later-in-life baptism ... joining the likes of Justin Bieber, Kat Von D, Demi Lovato, Mario Lopez, among others -- all of whom reaffirmed their faith by taking the spiritual plunge.