'Gladiator 2' Actress Connie Nielsen Says She Won't Let Denzel Washington Retire

Connie Nielsen's giving hope to Denzel Washington fans everywhere ... 'cause while the actor says he's nearing retirement, Nielsen says she won't let him quit acting.

We caught up with the "Gladiator II" star in New York City Thursday ... and, we had to ask her how she feels about working with DW in what he says may be one of the last movies of his career.

Watch the vid to the end ... Connie says she's not gonna let him give up the craft ... so Denzel fans can rest easy -- 'cause it sounds like she's on the case.

As we told you ... Washington revealed on Australia's "Today" that he doesn't know how many roles he has left in him now that he's approaching 70.

He name-drops a few potential projects in the clip ... including "Black Panther 3" -- in which he claims Ryan Coogler is writing a part for him. This claim hasn't been confirmed yet ... but, ya gotta think Coogler would love to have a legend like Denzel in the movie.

BTW ... we also ask Connie about fans who might gripe over the historical accuracy of 'G2' and the same-sex kiss that was allegedly left on the cutting room floor. Check out the clip to hear her answers to both questions.