Denzel Washington Opens Up About His Issues With Alcohol

Denzel Washington is getting real about his battle with alcohol, admitting his wine consumption ravaged his body.

The Oscar-winning actor sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Esquire while promoting his new flick "Gladiator II" — and, at one point, he went into detail about his love for expensive wines.

Denzel said it started in earnest in 1999 when he constructed a ten-thousand bottle wine cellar in his house, which only served to enhance his booze intake.

He said he guzzled $4,000 bottles of wine, but never more than two bottles in one sitting. He said he phoned a specific liquor store in L.A. and ordered two bottles of wine each time, prompting his wife, Pauletta, to ask why only two.

Denzel replied that he if he requested more wine, he would drink more during the day.

He said he stopped drinking while he was acting on the sets of his films. He said he would drink for three months straight, then sober up and shoot a movie.

Denzel said this behavior went on for 15 years and he did "a lot of damage to the body."

He said the good news is that he never got strung out on heroin or cocaine, but he confessed to shooting "dope," although he never got hooked.

He also said December marks 10 years of sobriety, noting, "I haven’t had a thimble’s worth since."