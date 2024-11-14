Denzel Washington Has Awkward Encounter With King Charles, Video Shows
Denzel Washington Nervous Meet And Greet ... With King Charles At "Gladiator II" Premiere
Denzel Washington typically portrays a cool and confident character in his films ... yet he was anything but that when he met King Charles at the London premiere of "Gladiator II."
The Oscar-winning actor stepped onto the red carpet at the Wednesday night opening of the action-adventure movie with his costars, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and director Sir Ridley Scott.
Denzel and the others formed a line so Charles could greet them one by one at Leicester Square Odeon — but when British royalty approached Hollywood royalty things got a little awkward.
Check out the video ... Charles extends his hand to Denzel, who nervously shakes it and says, “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand."
Charles then asks Denzel about his role as emperor Macrinus, causing him to stumble a bit over his words, “I’m ... just an awful … I’m a lovely man you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap."
Charles also complimented Denzel on his "fantastic" movie career. Denzel then ended their meet and greet by thanking the king twice.
As for Charles, he took it all in stride and smiled broadly. Good to see him out and about amid his battle with cancer.