King Charles Says He Lost His Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles says he lost his ability to taste as he continues to battle cancer -- and based on how he ended up revealing this ... it might give some insight into his treatment.

His Royal Highness was visiting the Army Flying Museum in South East England -- with Prince William tagging along -- where he spoke to a vet named Aaron Mapplebeck ... who said he'd lost his sense of taste while undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

As it turns out ... this has happened to Charles too -- 'cause he said as much in response to the guy ... although, it doesn't sound like he elaborated much beyond that.

Of course, the King's exact form of cancer hasn't been disclosed yet -- nor have any of the details of his treatment regimen ... although, we know he's had regular doctor visits of late. Still, even with the serious health update ... Charles is continuing on with his public duties.

As we reported ... there were rumblings recently that his condition was far worse than anyone realized -- and that Palace officials were apparently dusting off funeral plans to have ready.

In light of that news ... Buckingham Palace announced the King would be getting back to work -- which he officially did in late April ... and he's been real busy ever since, even having to miss his son Prince Harry's 10-year Invictus Games anniversary ceremony last week.

On its face, it would appear Charles is well enough to keep serving the public and carry on a full schedule -- but with this confession, it also sounds like he's dealing with things BTS.