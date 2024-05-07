Prince Harry Won't See King Charles While in London, Dad Too Busy

Prince Harry is in London to celebrate a milestone for his Invictus Games foundation -- and while you'd think he might link up with family while across the pond ... you'd be wrong.

The Duke of Sussex is in his native England this week to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his signature charity org, which is going to cap off with a church service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London ... but word is, he ain't gonna get any face time with King Charles.

A rep for PH says ... "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program."

They add, "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon." While that might sound shocking to hear -- namely, the fact father and son won't meet at all -- it actually jibes with the facts.

The King hosted the Prime Minister of Fiji at Buckingham Palace Tuesday ... and there's gonna be garden party he hosts on Wednesday, the same day as Harry's big event.

In other words ... it does, in fact, appear Chuck is slammed -- but still, you'd figure the King would be able to squeeze in a few minutes to chop it up with his own boy, especially amid his ongoing health battles. Remember ... the King was diagnosed with cancer this year.

We know Harry got to see Charles a few months ago when his diagnosis was first announced -- and although the trip at the time was very brief, they still saw each other.

Of course, some will read into this and assume it just speaks further to their fractured relationship ever since Meghan Markle and Harry left the Royal Family and moved to the States ... but in this instance, it genuinely seems like bad timing and a full schedule.