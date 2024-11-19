Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Denzel Washington Walks Back Same-Sex Kiss Claim After Ridley Scott's Denial

Denzel Washington Walks Back 'Gladiator II' Same-Sex Kiss Claim ... After Director Calls 'Bulls***'

Denzel Washington is walking back his claim a same-sex kiss was cut from "Gladiator II" ... after director Ridley Scott said the lip lock "didn't happen."

We're not sure what was more tense at the Los Angeles premiere for the 'Gladiator' sequel ... the action on the big screen, or Denzel and Ridley addressing the now debated man-on-man smooch.

Denzel, who plays a former slave-turned-arms dealer named Macrinus in the flick, said the reaction to his comments was "much ado about nothing" ... accusing the media of making it more than it was.

DW had said he simply kissed his scene partner on the hands before giving him a "peck."

This was strikingly different from his previous claim, in which he said in an on-camera interview that he "actually kissed a man in the film" ... claiming the creative team "took it out" because they were "chicken."

Denzel is seemingly trying to bury the comment ... even though he clearly made the controversial claim.

Perhaps he's trying to appease Ridley, who said the kiss never happened during filming ... calling Denzel's recollection "bulls***" at the L.A. premiere.

He added ... "They never did. They acted the moment -- it didn't happen."

Someone off-camera also assured Ridley they "went back and looked at the film," claiming there was "never" a kiss scene to cut. The off-camera voice has yet to be identified.

Despite the he-said, he-said smooch saga, "Gladiator II" is set to be a blockbuster this weekend ... though, it is facing some fierce competition against the "Wicked" movie.

Move over, Barbenheimer ... this year's hottest movie trend is Glicked!!!

