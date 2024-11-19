Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Gladiator II' Cast at L.A. Premiere, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal & More

'Gladiator II' Stars Dominate L.A. Premiere!!! Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal & More

The stars of "Gladiator 2" turned the Hollywood premiere into their own Colosseum showdown, strutting down the red carpet like warriors -- and every one of them brought their A-game to claim the spotlight.

The scene at TCL Chinese Theatre Monday night was pure glam, with actors Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and director Ridley Scott soaking up the vibes -- snapping pics, signing autographs, and setting the stage for a parade of stylish celeb arrivals.

Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, were all smiles on the red carpet, serving major couple goals in matching white outfits.

Kristin Cavallari's ex Mark Estes and Lewis Hamilton added some serious style cred to the event.

"Selling Sunset" stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan swapped their luxe L.A. real estate for a spot in the arena ... turning heads on the red carpet like they do with every listing.

As you can see, "Gladiator 2" -- the sequel to Ridley Scott's iconic 2000 blockbuster that shot Russell Crowe to superstardom -- is hot on the promo trail and set to dominate the box office when it hits theaters on Nov. 22.

