Denzel Washington, Kieran Culkin Snubbed in Tony Nominations

Denzel Washington’s May is off to a diabolically dismissive start -- he’s been straight-up snubbed by the Tony Awards, and TBH, that’s just borderline criminal!

The 78th annual Tony Award nominations are out, and despite his powerhouse Broadway return in "Othello," Denzel was shockingly snubbed in the Best Actor category, while fellow movie star George Clooney waltzed in with a nom.

Denzel has been nominated for a Tony twice before, so he'll probably be just fine -- but his costar Jake Gyllenhaal was also left out for his role in the current Shakespearean revival ... and Robert Downey Jr. missed out on a nom for "McNeal," in his Broadway debut.

BTW, we got NFL player-turned-actor Devale Ellis and his wife out in NYC on Wednesday -- the 2 of them are co-producing "Othello" -- and they had nothing but glowing things to say about DW and JG.

Kieran Culkin also got left out for his role in "Glengarry Glen Ross," which has got to sting, especially since a nomination -- and a win -- would've put him one step closer to the coveted EGOT. He would just have needed a Grammy to complete the task!

Despite the Hollywood snubs on the theater stage, some other stars still came in strong -- aside from Clooney, Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger also snatched coveted noms. Also Audra McDonald just made history -- she’s now officially the most Tony-nominated actor of all time!