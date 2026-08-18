Allan Houston Explains Absence From Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods' Wedding

... But Fam Comes First!

There was no shortage of A-listers at Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' wedding, but there was someone noticeably absent -- Knicks legend and team exec Allan Houston -- and there's good reason!

TMZ Sports ran into number 20 in Times Square in NYC on Monday, and we asked him about the weekend's nuptials.

"I'm so proud of him. He and Jordyn's journey, they've been through a lot, and they're overcomers," Houston said of the couple tying the knot.

Why wasn't he there?

"I have to take my daughter overseas to be dropped off at college, so I wasn't able to go, but I'm so thrilled. Thrilled they're building a life together."

Allan knows a little something about nurturing a successful marriage ... he and his wife are about to celebrate their 30th anniversary, so we asked him what advice he'd give Karl and Jordyn.

"Honor the covenant. It's a covenant. It's not an agreement -- a marriage is a covenant, and it's something you gotta fight for your life for, and I'm sure they will."

In other words, it's truly til death do us part.

The star-studded wedding took place Saturday in Malibu, and the stars showed out.

Towns' teammates, including Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, were also in attendance.

It's unclear what the newly married couple's honeymoon plans are, but they've got time for some R&R before Knicks training camp opens in late September, as N.Y. looks to defend their NBA title.