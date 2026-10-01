WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Told Keanu Carver 'Go the F*** Away,' Read the Texts

WWE NXT star Arianna Grace is seeking a restraining order against fellow wrestler Keanu Carver after claiming she repeatedly told him to leave her alone and "go the f*** away" in text messages ... TMZ has learned.

Grace -- real name Bianca Carelli -- filed for protection in Florida last month against Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, and text messages attached to her filing, obtained by TMZ, appear to show her repeatedly trying to shut down contact.

In one alleged exchange, Keanu tells Arianna he "came back" after she told him to leave ... prompting her to respond, "Leave me alone" before warning, "If u come back here im texting Andrea" and saying "Go the f*** away."

Another text shows her telling him, "U need to stop" and saying she shouldn't have to explain why "showing up here like this at all hours of the night isn't healthy or respectful." Keanu replies, "I'll respect your boundaries."

During the alleged exchange, Arianna goes on to tell him, "Kevin I don't want to be with you. Don't come to my house again," while saying they could still be friendly at work if he respected that. Keanu continued asking whether she wanted space or might eventually work things out.

At another point, Arianna says Keanu was affecting her job because she was so tired ... and when he admitted, "I know I'm doing the most rn," she simply replied, "Plz stop."

The alleged texts also show Keanu accusing Arianna of having someone over at her place. She denies it ... telling him, "You need to stop being crazy please."