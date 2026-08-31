WWE's Paige Goes In On Autograph Seeker Who Hounded Her At Airport

Play video content Video: WWE’s Paige Blasts Autograph Seeker Who Hounded Her At Airport TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Paige is pissed ... after she says a collector crossed the line during a recent interaction at the airport in Chicago.

Paige walked TMZ Sports through the story outside LAX this week, and it's clear the incident made the former champ uncomfortable ... when the guy showed up uninvited with dozens of photos to sign.

"I'm usually pretty chill about it, honestly. I'm like, whatever," she told us, but this time was different.

"This guy bought a ticket to go through to meet me at my connecting gate, so he knew my flight, he knew where I was connecting through, and he knew what time I was landing, which is so f****** weird. It's too far."

Paige says the guy then approached her.

"So he's waiting outside for me, and he has like 30 pictures, and I'm like, 'Bro, this is really strange.' And he was like, 'I know, it's weird.'"

The former pro wrestling champ speculated that someone at the airline was diming her out, and that pisses her off ... not because she doesn't love her fans, but she says there are ample opportunities to meet her and her colleagues in a more appropriate place.

"We have meet and greets, we tell you where we're gonna be at the arenas, Paige said. "Come to the arena, come to a meet and greet, but don't turn up at my hotel, don't turn up at my connecting gate, and even so, don't turn up at the airport, because a lot of wrestlers hate that."