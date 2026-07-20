Tom Brady To WWE? NFL Legend In Talks W/ Wrestling Promotion

Tom Brady and Logan Paul may have the perfect place to settle their beef ... the squared circle at an upcoming WWE event!

TMZ Sports has learned there are ongoing conversations between the 7x Super Bowl-winning quarterback and World Wrestling Entertainment -- meaning TB12 could soon find himself staring down his WWE Superstar rival in the ring, mano a mano.

It all makes perfect sense now.

The two stars have been trading shots for months, starting with Brady’s appearance on Logan’s Impaulsive podcast earlier this year. Things cooled off for a bit … until this weekend, when it exploded.

Brady slapped Paul at Fanatics Fest in NYC, then flipped him off during the World Cup Final on Sunday.

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCz @Fanatics

On top of that, Tom recently popped up on stage with one of Logan’s biggest rivals -- Cody Rhodes.

On its face, it'd be a surprising partnership, until you look a bit deeper.

Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders ... as is Ari Emanuel, CEO and Chair of TKO, the company that owns and operates WWE.

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In other words, the men are already partners ... and they've got a relationship.

It's unclear what will ultimately come out of the talks, and what Brady, 48, would be willing to do, or not do, in the ring.