Gisele Bündchen’s Father’s Day Message Snubs Ex Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen marked Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, and notably didn’t include her ex Tom Brady in the celebration.

The supermodel took to Instagram Sunday to honor her current husband, Joaquim Valente, with a glowing praises saying ... "Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency."

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Bündchen continues to add "You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much." Along with the message, Bündchen shared a series of family photos featuring Joaquim and their baby boy ... as well as her two children with Brady -- Benjamin and Vivian.

One image showed Vivian hugging Valente, while another captured him standing alongside Benjamin in a playful height comparison moment.

Gisele also used the holiday to honor her own father, Valdir Bündchen, thanking him for his "unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage" of her life.

She closed out her post with a general message to dads everywhere, wishing a happy Father’s Day to all fathers.

The tribute comes more than a month after Brady publicly acknowledged Mother’s Day with posts celebrating the mothers in his life ... including Bündchen. Brady has not publicly responded to Gisele’s Father’s Day post.