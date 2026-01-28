Gisele Bundchen Marks Baby Son's First Birthday With Stack of Cute Pics

Gisele Bündchen’s baby boy is already starting life on a strong note ... and apparently skipping straight to karate kid status!

The supermodel posted a stack of ultra-cute IG pics to mark her son’s first birthday Wednesday, and every shot is peak adorable ... especially the one showing her jiu-jitsu instructor hubby, Joaquim Valente, getting the little guy started early on the mat in a tiny gi.

The rest of the snaps from the past year show Gisele in full mama mode, doting hard alongside family, with plenty of sun, sand and outdoorsy vibes thrown in for good measure.

The birthday boy also got some love from his older half-siblings -- Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13 -- who Gisele shares with ex Tom Brady.