Gisele Bundchen Shares Pics of Baby With Joaquim Valente, Reflects on 2025

2025 was very good to Gisele Bundchen ... according to an Instagram post where she reflects on the year that gave her a new baby and husband.

Check out the pics ... the Brazilian supermodel documents her pregnancy journey from her glorious baby bump to nursing her newborn son. While we're never given a clear view of the kid's face, we get a very cute shot of his smile underneath a baseball cap in a pic of him in his mom's arms.

Additional snaps show Gisele being adored by her husband Joaquim Valente, as well as give glimpses of her older children -- Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13 -- interacting with their new baby brother.

Benjamin and Vivian are Gisele's children from her previous marriage to Tom Brady.

Gisele captioned the pics ... "As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full. This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything -- my time, my priorities, my heart."

She continued ... "I’m grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can’t fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next."