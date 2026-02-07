Gisele Bündchen Seemingly Wears Wedding Band for First Time Since Joaquim Valente Wedding
Gisele Bündchen Bike Ride with Tot River ... And Flashed Wedding Band?!
Gisele Bündchen just flashed what appears to be her wedding band for the 1st time since marrying Joaquim Valente!
The model showed off the gold band -- worn on her left ring finger -- on a bare-faced bike ride with their 1-year-old son, River, on Friday in Miami, Florida.
She dressed super casually for the outing, throwing on gray leggings and a matching crew neck sweater ... pairing the comfy 'fit with a white baseball cap.
Her little one was strapped to a baby seat in front of her and protected with a helmet.
As you know ... River is Gisele's first child with Joaquim. They welcomed him in early 2025, and tied the knot months later on Dec. 3.
Gisele and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor-turned-partner first met in 2021 after she enrolled her son Benjamin in his Miami-based martial arts academy. Their friendship turned romantic when Gisele and Tom Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
They share 2 kids -- teens Benjamin and Vivian -- and Gisele also helped raise Tom's son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.