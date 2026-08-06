'RHONJ' Milania Giudice's BFF Victoria Zardoya Cause of Death Revealed

Milania Giudice's bestie Victoria Zardoya died from a traumatic brain injury after she took a spill during a Florida vacation in July, TMZ has confirmed.

US Weekly was first to report that Zardoya died accidentally from craniocerebral trauma, which is brain damage caused by a fall, crash, or blow to the head.

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Zardoya's buddy, Victoria Silberbusch, revealed on Instagram that Zardoya suffered her injuries while they were vacationing on the island of Egmont Key, off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Silberbusch said July 24, 2026, began as a fun day with old and new friends, but then tragedy struck as they were exploring Egmont Key's historic Fort Dade ruins.

Zardoya suffered "fatal injuries due to a devastating fall," Silberbusch said, adding that everyone did all they could to revive her, but nothing could bring her back.

As for Milania, she and Zardoya were lifelong BFFs ... and after Zardoya's untimely death, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star went to comfort Zardoya's family.

Zardoya was 20.