Nikki Bella Says She's Celibate Following Cooper DeJean Romance

Nikki Bella says her love life is down for the count these days ... joking she's become "like a nun" after taking a time out from being intimate with other people as she focuses on her busy schedule.

The pro wrestler opened up about her dating life to Us Weekly ahead of this weekend's WWE SummerSlam, noting ... "I'm pretty much like a nun at this point. Super celibate. I should just put on a ring."

She added, "I wish I was out there getting wild. I just don’t have energy for it."

Nikki is certainly a busy woman -- she unretired from WWE this year, has a wine company and podcast with her twin sister Brie, and is a single mom to 5-year-old Matteo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

The famous athlete and Artem were married for about two years before their August 2024 separation following Artem's arrest for domestic violence ... prosecutors decided not to pursue charges. The pair settled their divorce in the fall of 2024.

Brie even told Us Weekly she's trying to help Nikki get back into the dating scene ... but sees that her sister is quite tied up. She is holding onto some hope, though, telling the outlet ... "I still keep my eyes open. There’s been some prospects."

Nikki was most recently linked to Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean ... we broke the news in January they has been on some dates. However, it's been months since the pair were spotted together.