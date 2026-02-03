Nikki Bella Says She's Still Single After Cooper DeJean Reference on 'Raw'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Good news for all the single men out there -- you still might have a chance to take Nikki Bella out on a date, as the WWE Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports despite all the buzz with Cooper DeJean ... she's very much on the market!

We caught up with the 41-year-old out in NYC following her promo on "Monday Night RAW," where the fans in Philadelphia yelled "Coop" toward her while she was standing in the ring -- leading to her response, "Can you blame a girl for having good taste?"

Brie Bella: "I actually think they're saying Coop"



Nikki Bella: "Can you blame a girl for having good taste?" pic.twitter.com/2L6SOsF3kl — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) February 3, 2026 @_piccone

Plenty online took that as a surefire sign that the two were an official item, but Bella is putting those rumors to bed.

"Nope, single," Bella said.

When asked if the two have any Valentine's Day plans, we got no response.

That label doesn't mean there isn't mutual attraction between the two ... we previously reported they were casually seeing each other, including spending time together and going on dates.

But we were told at the time that Bella is still very much single and enjoying life -- focusing on her career and her son, Matteo.