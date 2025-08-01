Nikki Bella Says Her Breast Implant Shifted To Her Ribs On 'Monday Night Raw'

Play video content SiriusXM/The Nikki & Brie Show

Monday night was a real pain in the boob for Nikki Bella ... 'cause she says one of her breast implants got stuck in her ribs after a recent in-ring showdown!!

Nikki opened up on the boob mishap in a convo with her sister on their "The Nikki & Brie Show" ... saying it happened on "Monday Night RAW" this past week during her 8-woman tag team match.

Iyo, rhea and stephanie reactions to nikki getting flattened by piper is sending me 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/1LlPvL2jHc — Jugs Fullbuster 👑 (IWC Royalty) (@JugsFullbuster) July 29, 2025 @JugsFullbuster

"Piper's elbow drop? Yeah, put the implants right into the ribs," she said. "It's been hard to laugh and cough, but it's okay, we're gonna get it fixed one day."

She said she visited a doctor in NYC to get it looked at and diagnosed ... joking that it was not how she expected to spend her off day.

The fix will have to wait ... as the 41-year-old said she plans on delaying any rework until the sun sets on her wrestling career.

"I told the doctor, newly divorced," she said. "So the minute the boots are hung up, I'm coming back to you and we're gonna make these girls look real good. 'Cause these girls are gonna get some action in the future, and that can't look like that."

It sure sounds like Nikki still has plans to step in the ring again despite the ailment. While it's unknown when she enters the ring next, she still hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, helping her team walk out with the win on Monday.