Nikki Bella Says She's On Raya, But No Plans To Date Anytime Soon

Nikki Bella is putting herself back out there after her split from Artem Chigvintsev ... revealing she's on a popular celebrity dating app -- but not necessarily looking to get cuffed just yet.

Bella opened up on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About With Cody Rhodes" podcast ... saying lucky individuals shouldn't be surprised if they come across her profile on Raya, a platform for celebrities and high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry.

She told Rhodes she never had any intention of getting on one of those apps ... but said being back on the road reminded her how it can get lonely -- especially in hotel rooms.

"It would just be fun to text people," she said.

She then revealed that not only does she not want to date within her hometown of Napa ... she doesn't want anything serious "for years."

"I don't want anything to interfere with my son and I, and I don't want my son to meet anyone," Bella said. "I just want him to have his mom and his dad, that's it."

The 41-year-old said she's putting all her energy into raising her son and doesn't want to give it to anyone else.

When she does decide to become available again, she said she's looking for a businessman ... but one who has style.

"I just don't like straight up like business, there needs to be a cool vibe," she said.

Nikki and Artem called it quits last year ... after the latter was arrested for domestic violence.