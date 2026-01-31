Brie Bella Makes Surprise Return At WWE's Royal Rumble Event

Brie Bella is following in her sister Nikki's footsteps ... 'cause a year after her sister made a surprise return at WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble event, the 42-year-old just made her long-awaited return after four years away!

The crowd in Saudi Arabia went nuts when Brie entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #29.

Bella made her way to the ring rocking a Bella Twins red body suit, matching her sister Nikki who entered four spots earlier ... and despite being out of the ring for the last few years, she hasn't missed a beat!

The Bella twins worked together seamlessly in the match until they were eliminated at the same time by powerhouse Lash Legend.

There were talks in 2025 about the former Divas Champion being part of the promotion's all-women premium live event, "Evolution," but those talks never materialized.

Brie last stepped into a WWE ring in January 2022, when she entered that iteration of the women's rumble match at the number 19 spot. She went on to eliminate three people before getting thrown over the top rope by Ronda Rousey.