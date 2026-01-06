Chelsea Green Defends 'WWE Unreal,' It Doesn’t Ruin Wrestling’s Magic!

Play video content TMZ's Inside The Ring

Chelsea Green says fans worried that "WWE Unreal" is pulling back the curtain too far on the biz are getting it wrong ... insisting the popular Netflix series is making wrestling stronger!!

The WWE Superstar joined TMZ’s "Inside The Ring" ahead of the project's season 2 release ... and addressed criticism from viewers who believe showing the promotion's behind-the-scenes process ruins the mystique of the industry.

Green explained that people wonder if wrestlers are "really getting hit" or "really getting injured," and 'Unreal' finally answers those questions.

According to Green, the series doesn’t expose secrets -- it highlights reality. She said 'Unreal' shows that wrestlers are truly putting their bodies on the line, adding that "it’s all real, it’s all unreal," and believes that honesty only deepens fans' appreciation for what happens in the ring.

Green also pushed back on the idea that the show changes how WWE operates behind the scenes, noting that cameras are already everywhere backstage. She explained that WWE has social teams, digital teams, and documentary crews constantly filming, and that kind of coverage "isn't abnormal" for performers.

While Green understands why veterans from earlier eras preferred protecting wrestling's secrecy, she said she personally loves when the curtain is pulled back and fans get to see how the magic is made.

Speaking of that magic, the second season of the hit show drops on Jan. 20 ... so there's still time to binge the first.