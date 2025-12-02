Wrestler CM Punk Mourns Dog's Death in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Professional wrestlers CM Punk and his wife AJ Lee just lost their beloved dog Larry ... and CM commemorated him in the most personal and beautiful post probably of his whole life.

This is just heart-wrenching ... The World Heavyweight Champion revealed Larry took his last breath while in the couple's arms after spending more than 10 years together as a family.

According to CM, they rescued Larry in February 2015 and he changed their life by making everywhere they went with him home.

He wrote, "The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love ... What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything."

CM posted the powerful words along with multiple pics and clips of Larry at home with the couple -- lounging around in bed, chasing appliances across the floor, in the cockpit of a commercial airplane, and in various adorable outfits.

Larry and AJ were also at the center of WWE's 2024 Feud of the Year between Punk and WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, after Drew stole Punk's bracelet that had AJ and Larry's name on it.