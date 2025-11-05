Dave Portnoy Calls Tom Brady 'Weird' for Cloning His Dog

Dave Portnoy is calling out Tom Brady … after the NFL legend revealed his new dog, Junie, is actually a clone of his late pooch, Lua.

ICYMI … on Tuesday, Brady said he partnered with Colossal Biosciences -- a biotech company he invests in -- to clone Lua through a blood sample collected before she passed.

Brady originally shared Lua with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen ... and nearly two years after Lua’s death, Junie entered the picture -- looking similar to the OG pooch.

However, the concept doesn't seem to be sitting well with the Barstool Sports founder -- who took to X, writing ... "I’m a dog guy and a Brady guy. This is weird as f**k."

Turns out, plenty of people agree with him ... as of Wednesday morning, Portnoy's post has racked up over 21,000 likes.

It’s saying something, too ... given Portnoy’s a die-hard Boston sports fan, and his own dogs, Miss Peaches and Pete, are a huge part of his brand.