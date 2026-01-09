Freddie Gibbs Accidentally Cut CM Punk on Set of 'Night Patrol'

Play video content TMZ.com

Freddie Gibbs and CM Punk didn't hold back on their stunts filming their vampire film "Night Patrol" -- the "Alfredo" rapper accidentally made the WWE legend spill blood!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Freddie joined by actors Nicki Micheaux, RJ Cyler, Nick Gillie, and director Ryan Pros at the "Night Patrol" premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Gibbs stars as neighborhood hero "Bornelius" while CM Punk stars as a menacing police sergeant, and during their fight scene, Freddie says he accidentally sliced him with a gun ... forcing him to cut for a moment and receive medical attention.

Gibbs admits he thought CM would retaliate with a body slam but Mr. "Best In The World" has survived much worse injuries in the ring ... they completed the scene and the movie!!!