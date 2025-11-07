Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Aim to Tour 'Goldfish' Album Film

Play video content TMZ.com

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist have been taking their "Goldfish" album show on the road -- to dynamite effects ... with sold-out theaters streaming their film!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Hit and Al at their recent L.A. streaming, and they tell us they wanted to give fans a more engaging experience with the project ... so they shot a bunch of videos and pieced them together in movie format!!!

There's plenty of heavy talent -- Danny Trejo, Rory Culkin, Blake Anderson, UFC star Shara Magomedov, and more -- to match the featured artist appearances ... Big Hit, Conway, The Machine, Slink Johnson, Lefty Gunplay, and others.

Alchemist makes about a million beats a year, but the album/film is his thing. Remember, TMZ Hip Hop's Trent Clark caught up with him and Freddie Gibbs at their screening this past summer, where they unveiled the "Alfredo 2" release date.

He tells us it was late rap legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep who gave him the idea ... with their straight-to-DVD hood classic film, "Murda Muzik."

