Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Aim to Tour 'Goldfish' Album Film

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Music Vids Are the New Movies 🎞️ R.I.P. Prodigy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
110525_hit_boy_alchemist_kal_V2
CLAPS, LOVE & HUGS
Hit-Boy and The Alchemist have been taking their "Goldfish" album show on the road -- to dynamite effects ... with sold-out theaters streaming their film!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Hit and Al at their recent L.A. streaming, and they tell us they wanted to give fans a more engaging experience with the project ... so they shot a bunch of videos and pieced them together in movie format!!!

There's plenty of heavy talent -- Danny Trejo, Rory Culkin, Blake Anderson, UFC star Shara Magomedov, and more -- to match the featured artist appearances ... Big Hit, Conway, The Machine, Slink Johnson, Lefty Gunplay, and others.

071725_gibbs_alchemist_emotional_kal
WANTED IT TO BE SPECIAL
Alchemist makes about a million beats a year, but the album/film is his thing. Remember, TMZ Hip Hop's Trent Clark caught up with him and Freddie Gibbs at their screening this past summer, where they unveiled the "Alfredo 2" release date.

Remembering Prodigy of Mobb Deep
Launch Gallery
Getty

He tells us it was late rap legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep who gave him the idea ... with their straight-to-DVD hood classic film, "Murda Muzik."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The film isn't out just yet -- gotta catch Hit and Al in the theaters -- but the album is!!!

