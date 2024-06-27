The Alchemist Talks Kendrick Lamar 'Meet The Grahams,' Sends Beats All The Time

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake diss is blazing a path to be rap's biggest song of the year -- a path cleared by his blistering "Meet the Grahams" record which dropped just hours before.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with 'MtG' producer The Alchemist at LAX, and he tells us his situation was no different from Mustard, who produced "Not Like Us."

Alchemist sent K. Dot the beat, but had no idea before it came out he was using it to go nuclear on Drake and his family!!!

It's not a complete shocker ... Alchemist does a ton of beats annually -- this year alone he produced on ScHoolboy Q, J. Cole and Big Hit's albums.

He even scored a beat on Drake's "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition" in 2023. He doesn't play sides, he just plays keys.

