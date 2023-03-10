Hit-Boy Disses Hitmaka, Mustard, Metro Boomin & Southside Over Alchemist Production

Hit-Boy isn't backing down from claiming the rap producer throne after calling out a few of the other top guys in the game.

On Friday, HB and The Alchemist unveiled their new collaboration "Slipping Into Darkness," with HB expanding on his previous shots aimed at Hitmaka, Metro Boomin, Southside and Mustard with acidic bars,

"I'm like Deebo on his cruiser, how you got no credits without co-producers?/Time to give these n***** the royal flush, no Roto-Rooter/It's Hit-Boy buckin', just so you n***** know the shooter."

The Third Eye Raz-directed visual cleverly features HB rapping on Alchemist's beat and vice versa and ends with HB telling The Game via FaceTme the trend of having multiple high-profile producers loaded onto just one track ... is simply wack.

In his defense, it was Hitmaka who drew first blood when he was disrespectfully adamant on Hot 97 there's no comparison between HB and him ... in any statistical category.

And, the typically reserved Metro Boomin sent a subliminal shot using Kendrick Lamar's "Rich Spirit" lyrics, threatening HB to chill ... or suffer embarrassing consequences.

