Hitmaka Shades Hit-Boy, Names Dr. Dre and Kanye Best Producers Ever

Hitmaka is distancing himself from all Hit-Boy comparisons -- due to their similar handles -- and he ruthlessly adds ... only one of them is actually living up to the name!!!

The artist formally known as Yung Berg was recently on Hot 97 with Jim Jones to promote their upcoming "Back In My Prime" collab album, when Ebro Darden triggered Hitmaka by using his and Hit-Boy's names in the same sentence.

Hitmaka shot back, "See, but I'm on the radio. Hit-Boy's not on the radio" ... which sparked an all-out explosion among the guests, even making Jim's jaw drop.

Hit-Boy has spent the last 2 years working exclusively on Nas' last 4 albums, and they won a Grammy for 2020's "King's Disease."

Meanwhile, Hitmaka's been collaborating with rappers like Fabolous and Toosii, and R&B singers like Tink and Chloe Bailey -- the latter's track is the controversial Chris Brown duet "How Does It Feel." All of that fueled his saucy response to Ebro for bringing up HB's name.

We caught Hitmaka following the interview and he was still booming with confidence ... naming Dr. Dre and Kanye West hip hop's best producers of all-time but adding, at the current moment, he's numero uno!!! 👑

HB wasted no time recording a response to Hitmaka, threatening to snatch the "hit" outta his name but also dragged down Metro Boomin, Mustard and Southside for lacking his versatility.