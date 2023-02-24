Chloe Bailey Releases Chris Brown Collab and Video After Massive Backlash

Chloe Bailey didn't let the haters stop her from releasing her new single with Chris Brown ... pushing it out with a new music video that's already gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

Chloe and Chris' "How Does it Feel" dropped Friday, and in a complete reversal from last week, most of the comments in Chloe's Twitter feed about the song are positive ... and in less than 12 hours, the music video itself has close to 350,000 views.

Directed by Arrad, the video shows Chloe and Chris embrace a couple of times as they're holed up in a penthouse as the two sing the ballad.

Brown defended his name, unleashing on Kiely Williams, Blueface and a laundry list of white celebs who also have been arrested for domestic abuse and whom fans still support.