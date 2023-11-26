Hit-Boy Predicts Producer of the Year Grammy Win, Will Freestyle Speech

Play video content TMZ.com

Hit-Boy's facing steep competition, but likes his chances to snag "Producer of the Year" at the upcoming Grammy Awards, because he says he's put in enough work to bring it home, baby!!!

We caught up with the newly nominated HB out in West Hollywood to chat about his potentially big moment, and his competition. Jack Antonoff, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Daniel Nigro and Metro Boomin -- who Hit called out early this year -- are his fellow nominees.

HB tells us he thinks his recent spree of accolades should secure him the win, but also won't be totally crushed if he doesn't win. This isn't his first rodeo; he's earned more than a dozen noms with just 3 wins, so he knows how the game is played.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If it is his name in the envelope this year, Hit-Boy says his entire speech will be freestyled, and he's advising anyone he forgets to just catch him on IG!!!

The Surf Club captain did have quite the productive year -- he and Nas banged out 3 albums (their "King's Disease III," which technically came out in 2022, is up for Best Rap Album) and he even helped his dad release his debut project right after he was sprung from a lengthy prison bid.