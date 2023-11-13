Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Can't Keep Quiet on Flight, Sings for Passengers

Play video content

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm apparently doesn't know how to sit back, relax and enjoy a flight ... deciding the passengers around her needed to hear her latest single, despite some serious warnings from airline staff.

Bobbi posted video getting scolded by a Delta Airlines flight attendant after she wanted to sing a tune on the flight full of passengers before takeoff -- something the crew wasn't cool with.

Bobbi lets the whole cabin know that she was recently nominated for a couple of Grammys, and even got some applause from her fellow passengers -- who likely were just wanting this situation to close up so they could take off ... but it certainly wasn't over for Bobbi.

Bobbi ends up singing -- albeit at a quiet volume -- her track, "We Can't Forget Him," while in her seat ... and the comment section on her own post does not have folks in her corner.

People have been chiming in on her clip since posting over the weekend ... one said, "You were completely in the wrong," and another added, "You think because you’re Grammy nominated that rules don’t apply to you and the plane is your stage? Work on that ego sis."

